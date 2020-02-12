Knoxville man arrested for making multiple fake 911 calls, blaming meth

One Knoxville man is behind bars after police accused him of making fake 911 calls.

According to Knox County records, police responded to the home of John Chulik after he called 911 saying someone was breaking in.

When officers arrived Chulik allegedly told them he didn't know why he had called and that he had only slept briefly due to taking meth the day before.

Records show that officers had educated Chulik about when it is appropriate to call 911 since he had made false emergency calls multiple times in the past, including three times the same day.

After each call, officers explained that no one was breaking into his home and that he did not need to call 911 unless there was a real emergency.

Chulik was charged with 911 abuse and taken into custody.

