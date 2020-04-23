Knoxville man arrested for stabbing at Days Inn

The Knoxville Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to a stabbing that occurred at a motel on Dante Road Thursday morning.

Investigators said they responded to the Days Inn around 5 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found that the victim and witness had left the scene. Police contacted the victim, a 38-year-old man, who was rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for emergency surgery.

KPD said the victim, witness and the suspect, identified as Steven Howell, had an altercation in the parking lot of the Days Inn, where Howell attacked the victim before running.

Investigators said they found Howell at the Pilot on Western Avenue around 10 a.m. and arrested him for attempted second degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

