Knoxville man arrested after attempting to "burn everybody up"

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after he reportedly attempted to burn his sister's home down.

Knoxville deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 300 block of Susong Drive on Feb. 25.

According to KCSO, the victim told dispatch her brother, Larry Green, had poured gas in the living room and was attempting to burn the house down.

When officers arrived on the scene, Green was standing in a parking lot across the street from the home. Deputies said they approached Green and ordered him to drop his keys. Green then reportedly balled his fists in an aggressive way and began approaching officers.

Officers said they attempted to take Green into custody, but he actively resisted. Deputies struggled with Green for a period of time before using a taser on him. Green was assessed by medical officials before being taken into custody.

After Green was arrested, deputies made contact with the victim who said her brother had been living with her for nearly 40 years. The victim said her brother arrived at the home carrying what appeared to be a gallon of water.

According to reports, Green emptied the entire container throughout the living room, at which point the victim realized the liquid was gasoline.

Green reportedly began to shout at the victim and ask where her credit card is. Deputies said Green then grabbed a lighter and said he was going to "burn everybody up." Reports state Green continued to yell at the victim for several minutes.

A man standing on the porch of the home when Green arrived, told officers Green immediately walked into the home with the gallon jug of fuel and began pouring it throughout the living room. Both victims said Green suffers from an unknown mental disorder and has not been taking his medication, according to reports.

Green was recently charged possession of meth and has been involved with numerous verbal and physical altercations with officers in the past.

