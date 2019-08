Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man who is accused of burglarizing a vehicle at a Planet Fitness.

Officials say the robbery took place the afternoon of August 15 at the Planet Fitness on Chapman Highway.

The suspect caught on surveillance video is described as a white male. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

