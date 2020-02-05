Man charged with spitting on Knoxville AMR workers

One man was charged with assault after police said he spit on AMR workers who were trying to help him.

According to court documents, Ryan Dalrymple was allegedly involved in an argument with a security guard at the Kroger at 2001 Broadway when he got sprayed with mace.

When officers arrived at the scene, both parties said they did not wish to file charges over the incident, but Dalrymple was taken into custody for outstanding Knox County warrants.

AMR was called to the scene to assist Dalrymple due to being sprayed in the face with mace. That's when police say he spit on two AMR workers.

Dalrymple was booked into the Knox County Jail on charges of assault.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

