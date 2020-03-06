Knoxville man convicted after raping a woman in laundromat

Major Crimes Unit prosecutors obtained a conviction against a repeat sex offender, the district attorney's office said on Friday. The man was convicted of raping a woman in a North Knoxville laundromat.

"Arthur Lee Jefferson, 56, was convicted of Aggravated Rape and received a sentence of eighteen years in prison without the possibility of parole," said Charme Allen, Knoxville's District Attorney General.

Officials said officers responded to the North Central Street laundromat on Feb 16, 2019 to a report of a rape.

The investigation found that Jefferson had entered the bathroom was and raped her. It was said he also choked, kicked and struck the victim knocking out one of her teeth and causing lacerations to her face.

After the rape, Jefferson was seen returning to the bathroom with a rope, but this time the victim was able to fight him off, causing him to flee the scene.

"Video surveillance from the laundromat captured Jefferson in the lobby area as he entered and exited the bathroom where the rape occurred. The victim was treated for her injuries at the University of Tennessee Medical Center," prosecutors said.

Jefferson will serve 18 years in this case and also comply with the requirements of Community Supervision for Life.

He was already on the Sex Offender Registry list for a previous conviction.

