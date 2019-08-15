Knoxville man convicted in mosque stabbing receives 15-year sentence

34-year-old Daniel Jay Porter has been convicted on a 15-year sentence for the stabbing of Shadab Siddiqi at a local mosque.

The defendant pleaded guilty-as-charged to Attempted First-Degree Murder. His sentence comes without the possibility of parole.

The stabbing was reported on April 8, 2019. In a release from the Office of the District Attorney General, investigator Alan Cook responded to the stabbing in the Muslim Community of Knoxville, located in Fort Sanders.

During the incident the two had exchanged heated conversation with each other. Porter grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Siddiqi once in the heart, puncturing the victim's aorta.

District Attorney Charme Allen released a statement about the incident saying, “This dangerous offender admitted he intended to stab the victim," said Allen. "The only reason Mr. Siddiqi is still here is because of the fast work of first responders and the surgical team who saved his life.”

