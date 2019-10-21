Police: Knoxville man dies after baseball bat attack

Knoxville police said they are investigating a fight that turned deadly in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, a 52-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat during a fight on Friday evening. It happened in the 400 block of Atlantic Ave.

Investigators said the man was taken to a friend's house after the fight, but his condition began to deteriorate. On Sunday afternoon, the man was admitted to the emergency room at Fort Sanders and was declared dead later that day.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fight was likely the result of a money or drug dispute.

Police said no suspects are custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

