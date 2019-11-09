Knoxville man killed in hunting accident, officials say

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to the Catoosa Wildlife Management area for a reported accidental shooting around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

According to Sheriff Wayne Potter, officers identified the man as 38-year-old Jeffrey Dean of Knoxville. Dean was killed from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Sheriff Potter said Dean was hunting with some family members and was mistaken for a deer in the heavily wooded area.

Officers had to use ATVs to respond to the call because the area is in a very remote part of the county.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office have ruled the shooting as accidental. No charges will be filed.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.