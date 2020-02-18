KPD: Stranger smashes woman's car window with baseball bat at red light

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said police responded to the area of Whittle Springs at Washington Pike after they received a vandalism call.

When officers arrived on the scene a 24-year-old woman told police that a man shattered her window with a baseball bat.

According to KPD, the victim was stopped a red light when a shirtless man carrying a baseball bat approached her car.

The victim told police the man shattered her passenger side door window and mirror, according to reports.

Police said the suspect ran off and the victim ran for safety. KPD said no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

