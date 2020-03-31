Knoxville man social distances using powered parachute

Social distancing can be tough, but one Knoxville man is using an inventive way to keep the practice fun.

Jonathan Halley said he's been using a powered parachute to go around Knoxville. "I've been flying for 5 years now," he said, "it's by far the best, safest and most relaxing way to fly."

He continued," Being 300-1000ft above the world makes it really easy to social distance :) I do some of my best thinking in the air. I'm a small business owner so these days, it's been nice to relax and de-stress in the air. You can see the Smokies, fly down the rivers, or just sit up there and watch the traffic. It's really relaxing!

