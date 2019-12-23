Knoxville man photographs proposal, uses Facebook to find couple

Love was in the air over the weekend in Downtown Knoxville.

On the way home from work, one man witnessed a magical moment for one couple.

Chad Randles was walking through Krutch Park when he spotted a man get down on one knee and propose to his girlfriend.

Randles took a quick photo to capture the couple's moment and posted it on Facebook in hopes of finding them.

Randles said he knew it was a long shot, but he knew the couple may want a record of the special moment.

Through the power of social media, Randles was able to find the couple and give them a photo of the exact moment they were engaged.

