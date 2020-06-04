Knoxville mayor reviewing police use of force policy

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced Thursday afternoon she was reviewing the Knoxville Police Department's use of force policy.

Kincannon made the announcement via Facebook Live as protests continue following the deaths of George Floyd,Ahmaud Arbery andBreonna Taylor.

"We must all be actively anti-racist," she said, and added that she is committing to reviewing and reforming police use of force policy and engaging with the community on the topic.

She also addressed body cameras, saying Knoxville police were getting them, but it has been a lengthy process.

"Our team is pushing hard," she said. They hope to bring a proposal to city council for approval in July. If the proposal is approved, Kincannon said citizens could expect to see cameras on police a little later in the year.

