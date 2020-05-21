Knoxville mayor says city is ready for phase two

Knox County leaders are opening up more businesses as we move into phase two of COVID-19 recovery. Guidelines for that phase are being released Friday.

Mayor Indya Kincannon told WVLT News she's confident that the city is ready to go on after the virus brought the city, like so many others, to a standstill.

In phase two, most businesses are being allowed to reopen, including bars, summer camps and libraries. She added that the city has been lucky to have fewer cases than many places in the state and country and said it's important to continue following health guidelines.

"It's important to continue the physical distancing and face masks and staying home when you're sick. It's incumbent on all of us to do that and encourage our neighbors to do the same and patronize businesses that are following those practices, too. I've been to several businesses that are doing an excellent job protecting their employees and customers, and that's what's going to get us through this pandemic," she said.

Kincannon told WVLT News that city pools will open this summer, but they are waiting on guidelines on how to move forward with that process.

