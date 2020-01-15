Knoxville mentioned on list of most popular places to visit in 2020

Knoxville is getting recognition as a top tourist destination, according to a list published by Conde Nast Traveler.

"It may be the home of the University of Tennessee, but Knoxville is much more than a college town—and travelers are starting to take notice, as evidenced by its ranking in the top ten in Google's most-searched cities for hotels," says the article.

One of Knoxville's hotels, The Tennessean has received recognition from the magazine in the past. A review touts the hotel's experienced staff who collectively speak nine languages.

Knoxville was mentioned alongside other popular tourist destinations including Athens, Greece, Perth, Australia and Austin, Texas.

See the full list of top cities here.

