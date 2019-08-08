Knoxville mining company buys 2 Blackjewel operations, pledges to repay miners

"We are committed to bring as many people back to work as quickly as possible," said the President of Kopper Glo Mining.

The company announced they are the successful bidder for the Black Mountain and Lone Mountain operations of Blackjewel LLC., the Kentucky mining operation that suddenly shut down, sparking protests from dozens of unpaid miners.

Kopper Glo said "The Management of the Company has a plan to re-start certain operations and is confident this plan will bring jobs back to many of the former Blackjewel employees. Kopper Glo is also committed to funding to the portion of the back wages due to the employees," in a release on Thursday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bid approved for Black Mountain, Lone Mountain mines.

