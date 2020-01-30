Knoxville mother, boyfriend charged with raping infant, 4-year-old daughters

A Knoxville woman and her boyfriend are behind bars after being charged with sexual abuse of her infant and 4-year-old daughter.

The mother, who WVLT News chose not to identify in order to better protect the identity of the minor victims, is charged with aggravated rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated sexual battery.

According to Knox County Court records, police received a tip about a Google account connected to the mother's boyfriend which was being used to distribute child pornography.

Investigators say the boyfriend uploaded 20 images of child pornography to the Google server.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the home where the mother and her boyfriend lived. They confiscated three cell phones.

Investigators said they discovered a video on the phone showing the boyfriend sexually assaulting the mother's 4-year-old daughter. Police say the mother can be seen on the video making no attempt to stop the assault.

Investigators say an image was found on the mother's phone showing her sexually touching her 6-month-old daughter.

The mother was taken into custody and is being held in the Knox County Jail.

The boyfriend was taken into custody and faces charges of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated exploitation of a minor.

All names have been left out of this report in order to protect the privacy of the minor victims involved

