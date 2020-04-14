Knoxville music school launches free online classes

Many businesses in Knoxville have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of those businesses have taken their services online in a creative attempt to keep business going.

Knoxville Academy of Music took all of its students online for private lessons nearly a month ago.

The music school now wants to offer more to its students. Knoxville Academy of Music launched an online music program with free classes and lessons called "Cabin Fever Busters."

Any student at the school taking weekly online lessons get access to the Cabin Fever Buster group.

In this group, there is daily online programming, all for free including:

Ukulele classes

Trivia tournaments

Young children music classes

Guitar lessons

Drum lessons

Violin lessons

Garage Band classes

Virtual choir (vocalists record their parts and the school edits them into one large video layering the audio).

Pro Tools classes

Rock band ’name that tune’ tournaments

Fiddle classes

Ear training

Piano classes

Rock band jams

"This is a great way for students to break ‘Cabin Fever’, try new instruments, expand their music abilities and the parents have been having a blast as well," a release from the school said. "It also gives parents back much needed time as they have to adjust to having a house full of children who are ready to have their energy channeled in a positive and educational way."

