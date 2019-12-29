Knoxville named top concert city of 2020

The Knoxville music scene had a big year in 2019, with artists like Luke Combs and Garth Brooks performing sold-out shows. Ticket reseller Vivid Seats predicts 2020 will be an even bigger year for concerts in Knoxville.

Vivid Seat's Annual Look Ahead named Knoxville the "Top Concert City" for 2020.

"It was good to be a music fan in Knoxville in 2019, a memorable year in which Garth Brooks performed at Neyland Stadium," Vivid Seats said. "It will be even better in 2020, as fans will have more options than ever for compelling concerts.

In 2020, Jason Aldean, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Zac Brown, Lauren Daigle and Elton John will all perform at the Thompson-Bowling Arena. Baby Shark Live and Melissa Etheridge will also visit Knoxville.

