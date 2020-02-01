Knoxville named among best cities for filmmakers to live in

MovieMaker Magazine named Knoxville one of the best places for movie makers to live and work.

For the second year in a row Knoxville made the list of "2020 Best Smaller Cities and Towns to Live and Work as a Moviemaker."

Knoxville was ranked seventh on the list of 10 towns.

MovieMaker used surveys, editorial research on tax incentives, personal visits and recent films to compile the list.

Savannah, Georgia was named the number one city for film makers to live and work.

