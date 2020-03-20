Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini releases new album

Country music star and Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini released her third, self-titled album "Kelsea" on Friday.

The album has 13 songs including her current hit Homecoming Queen. Country music star Kenny Chesney also joins her on a song, and pop star Halsey on another.

In a post on her website Ballerini wrote,"I just want y'all to know that this release week is going to look pretty different than I had hoped and planned for."

The "Kelsea" album is coming out amidst the global pandemic with the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, due to the current global situation we aren't able to do many of the things I had up my sleeve," Ballerini said. "We spent so much time trying to plan the biggest release for the album as possible."

While TV show and radio appearances may have been canceled, Ballerini went straight to fans with a Facebook live video talking about the album. She appears to be sitting in a comfy spot playing the guitar for fans, talking about the album. In the beginning of the video she said, "this is what I use to do in my bedroom in Knoxville, playing my guitar and making music videos."

The video goes on for a about 45 minutes and you can watch it below. Ballerini just wants her fans and others to find comfort in her music.

"I know music can bring some peace and joy when everything feels a bit out of control," Ballerini wrote. "I hope my music can help bring that to you."

