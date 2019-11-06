Knoxville native finds passion painting UT athletes

If a picture says a thousand words, then Knoxville native artist Kobe Hyde has spoken volumes with his work.

The majority of Hyde's pieces focus on sports. "I just love it. I get lost in it, actually," Hyde told WVLT News Sports Director Rick Russo.

Hyde is currently a graphic design major at East Tennessee State University, but that hasn't stopped him from painting his favorite UT athletes.

Hyde said he saw former Vol and current NBA player Admiral Schofield on Instagram with one of his paintings. "I'm just scrolling through my Instagram feed, and I see Admiral with my painting just dancing and all that, and it fired me up," Hyde said.

He also had a chance to hand-deliver one of his paintings to his all-time favorite Big Orange star, Chris Lofton.

"I ran into him on the elevator at Market Square. I gave him my card, and then he messaged me, and one thing led to another," Hyde said of the experience.

Hyde got his start painting sports figures at a young age. "Ever since I was young, I would just draw pictures of my favorite athletes. It's so cool that I get to draw pictures for them now. It's just so unbelievable, and I'm so blessed."

Hyde has shown his work at art shows, like one recently at Market Square.

As for his future, Hyde said he wants to be a storyboard artist. "I want to do that and paint, as well. I love the Vols. It's the right fit definitely. I love it," Hyde said.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.