Knoxville neighborhood offers Easter egg hunt from afar

Easter eggs are typically hidden throughout yards for children to find but things may be different this year.

"We've got a few eggs on our window, that our kids drew up and we're going to navigate around the neighborhood counting as well," said Joe Morelock.

One Bearden neighborhood typically does an in-person Easter egg hunt, but this year things were done differently.

"Because of the coronavirus one of our neighbors came up with this fabulous idea of posting colored Easter eggs in the windows and then kids can take a walk and count the eggs they can find," said Ann Bachman.

Some created out of construction paper for everyone to find.

"It's adorable seeing all these kids still being such a joyful light during this hard time," explained Morelock, "We can still be unified during this difficult time we're having to keep our physical distance from each other."

