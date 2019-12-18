Knoxville neighborhood raises concerns about homeless population

A Knoxville neighborhood raised concerns about what they say is a growing homeless population

Source: WVLT

Residents of Knoxville's Fourth and Gill area said more homeless people are coming up on their porches this winter. A video doorbell on Eleanor Street showed what the homeowner believed to be a homeless person. The homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, feared the man was snooping around.

The Knoxville Police Department said homeless people are more easy to see in the winter, because leaves aren't on trees to hide homeless camps.

"This is our busiest time of year," said officer Thomas Clinton. "The ability for people to see into the woods makes our job a little more difficult."

Officer Clinton oversees KPD's homeless outreach and said it may only seem that there are homeless people in the city this time of year.

"We are able to see the tarps and the campsites that are out there," said Clinton. Each week police clear out at least 10 campsites as complaints come in.

Officer Clinton said if you see a homeless person on your property, or someone who makes you uncomfortable,

to call KPD immediately.