Knoxville neighbors keeping connected through food trucks

The generator that whirs in an otherwise quiet neighborhood in north Knoxville Wednesday night is surrounded by people.

It's a sight that's become uncommon in recent weeks: people gathering to enjoy a meal, and each other's company.

Allison Bradley helped bring her neighbors - and the Waffley Good food truck outside her subdivision. She's been scheduling at least one food truck to stop by the neighborhood each week since the state's safer at home order was put into effect.

"You want to see your friends and this is kind of a good way to see your neighbors," said Bradley, who wanted to support local businesses while maintaining a sense of community with people she passes on the street.

"I think right now it's just a great thing for us to look forward to. We can't go out to eat, we can't get together with our friends so why not while the weather is great, grab some food, get some drinks and say hey to our neighbors - wave."

What started as a way to help get some fresh air and talk with friendly faces during quarantine, might continue even after life gets back to normal.

"After this is all done I'd like to do this for the community and for people who live alone, who don't know their neighbors and might need to borrow a cup of sugar or some milk - they know their neighbors now so I think this is a great way to get everybody together."