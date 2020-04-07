Knoxville nonprofit feeds hundreds in Lonsdale

A Knoxville nonprofit feeds dinner to 200 kids every school day.

(WVLT)

Thrive Lonsdale is a year-round after-school and mentoring program.

"We're used to seeing them every single day during the school year and then for six-week summer program as well," said Clayton Wood, the Executive Director of the nonprofit.

Now it has to adapt to the times.

"We have been providing dinner for kids every single school day and so we didn't want those families to suddenly be dealing with not only loss of income and job loss, etc. but also an incredible increase in their food burden," explained Wood.

Thrive Lonsdale stepped in and also brought academics home to kids and even gave emotional support through phone calls.

"It's been a tremendous blessing to see the resilience of the families who we serve, for many of them this is not in the top 10 worst things that they've gone through and so they've been praying for us and asking us how they can care for us," said Wood.

If you would like to donate food or school supplies to Thrive, you can do so here.

