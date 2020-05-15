Knoxville officials looking to safely reopen nightlife, breweries

A Knoxville official says the city is looking at ways to reopen breweries and nightlife locations safely amid the pandemic.

Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie tells WVLT News that the city has lost millions of dollars from closed bars and canceled festivals, and while specific plans haven't been released, McKenzie said there are challenges that come with the possibilities of reopening.

McKenzie said they are always going to err on the side of health and added that many of the health guidelines are just that--guidelines and recommendations.

She said when you reopen a company "sooner than what people are ready for from a safety perspective, it makes it a lot more challenging."

Phase two of Knoxville's reopening is scheduled for May 28.

