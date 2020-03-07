KPD searching for bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said officers are on the search for a bank robbery suspect Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man fled on foot from the Walker Springs Bank.
The suspect is described as a tall white male, heavyset, wearing dark pants a tan jacket and possibly a red undershirt.
KPD is being assisted by the K-9 unit and the Knox County Sheriff's Office Aviation crew.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.