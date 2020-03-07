KPD searching for bank robbery suspect

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said officers are on the search for a bank robbery suspect Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man fled on foot from the Walker Springs Bank.

The suspect is described as a tall white male, heavyset, wearing dark pants a tan jacket and possibly a red undershirt.

KPD is being assisted by the K-9 unit and the Knox County Sheriff's Office Aviation crew.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

