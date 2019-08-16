Knoxville opens $2 million expansion of park

Mayor Madeline Rogero, City Parks and Recreation Department will open the expansion of the Suttree Landing Park Pavilion and Kayak Launch Project on Friday afternoon.

People are invited to kayak or bike to Suttree Landing Park on the South Waterfront and celebrate the opening of a new pavilion, kayak launch, floating dock, sidewalks, picnic tables, restrooms and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park improvements is set for Friday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. at the 8¼-acre linear waterfront park located at 1001 Waterfront Drive, Knoxville.

The $2 million par expansion project also boasts the first City-owned ADA-accessible kayak launch system.

"This new ADA-accessible ramp allows individuals to transfer from a chair to a kayak without assistance and then return," said Kristin Grove, Director of Property Development for the Public Building Authority. PBA managed the project.

"We're excited to welcome Knoxvillians to this ribbon cutting, and we look forward to seeing cyclists and kayakers at the event as well as those who drive over."

Suttree Landing Park opened in 2016 as the City's newest park. The landscaped park offers stunning river overlooks, a public LED-lit road and riverwalk, and a children's playground.

Complementing the park is Waterfront Drive, a nearly 3,000-foot-long two-lane streetscape framed with native plantings and trees.

