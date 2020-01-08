Knoxville organization helps students after apartment fire

A Knoxville organization is helping students after an apartment fire impacted some local students.

On Wednesday morning, a fire broke out at the Barclay House Apartments on Laurel Avenue near UT campus.

No residents were injured, but one Knoxville Fire Department firefighter was sent to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Kim Cantrell, with Knoxville Pays it Forward, reached out and helped some of the residents later that same day.

The organization provided 20 crisis baskets to help. They include feminine hygiene products and socks. The organization also helped get one resident a pair of shoes because he wasn't able to get back inside his apartment without them.

At least 50 people were offered help from the Red Cross.

