Knoxville organization offers free HIV, hep C testing

A Knoxville organization is alerting customers to its free services after an area dentist warned his customers they should get tested for diseases.

Dr. Clarence 'Buzz' Nabers sent a letter to patients, encouraging them to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B and C, following a reported "failure to use proper sterilization methods."

Positively Living announced on its Facebook page that it offers HIV and hep C testing free of charge.

"Anyone can call 865-525-1540 to schedule an appointment or walk-in at our Hill Ave., location during business hours to be tested," the organization said on Facebook.

Positively Living is a nonprofit agency that provides "case management, supportive housing, food service, mental health/addiction counseling to individuals who are homeless, mentally ill; addicted to drugs, alcohol, or other substances; and/or living with HIV/AIDS."

Learn about other places to get tested here.

