Knoxville organization supports families, kids during pandemic

A local organization is helping families stay afloat in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been more foster care entries in the U.S. due to parents' drug use, a recent study found. / Source: (Canva)

You may not have heard of it, but Bethany Christian Services has been in operation around the country and world for more than 70 years, helping families and children cope in difficult times.

East Tennessee has its own facility here in Knoxville, and their services are needed more than ever as families struggle to deal with the fallout from the virus.

Its program, Bethany's Safe Families For Children, helps temporarily foster children during times of crisis, according to Branch Director Janet Cockrum.

Cockrum tells WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall that "the coronavirus is a crisis for a lot of families. The families that we're serving through Safe Families don't have ... support."

"What we do," she continued, "is we come in and provide wrap-around support for them."

The organization can help host children with a safe family, temporarily, while the child's family gets "stable again," Cockrum said.

She told Hall that they are "very much not a foster care" and that they "step in prior, in some situations, when the child is needing to go into foster care."

With help from the Safe Families program, Cockrum said the "hope would be that they don't have to go to foster care when it's not necessary."

Cockrum said Bethany Christian Services partners with the Department of Children's Services and hospitals to connect with kids in need.

"It could be situations where a parent might find themselves in the hospital with no help," Cockrum said. Children can be placed with other families anywhere from one day to about a year.

Parents who chose the option to use the service do not lose custody or anything of that nature, she added.

Cockrum said that they need help in the forms of donations, which can be gift cards for food and stores like Walmart. Learn how to donate here.

If you need help from Bethany Christian Services, you can call (865) 588-5283 or go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

