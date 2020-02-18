Knoxville paints the legacy of international artist, native Beauford Delaney

He's a man said to have been ahead of his time.

Beauford Delaney's abstract art took him around the world as an adult, but his roots tied him to Knoxville where he was born in 1901.

Delaney was an openly gay artist who struggled with mental health, made something of his life despite a poor childhood and witnessed lynch-mobs in the city. He would later become an artist worldly known for his self-portraits. His career took him to New York City and Paris.

Fast forward to 2020, and his art and legacy are coming home. The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting, 'Beauford Delaney and James Baldwin: Through the Unusual Door.' It's a temporary gallery that has become the world's largest public collection of Delaney's internationally known work.

The gallery was curated by Stephen Wicks who has studied Delaney's extensive work. The collection paints the picture of Delaney's life and influential relationship with acclaimed author, James Baldwin.

"We look to Baldwin's words to give inside to the changes you see when you look at Delaney's art, moving one decade to the other," Wicks said.

Wicks said his work didn't always get the praise at home, but now that East Tennesseans are reconnecting with its lost roots, that's changing. Even UTK students are learning about Delaney in an African-American's art class.

"African-American artists aren't something you really learn about in history, so the fact that I have the privilege to take this class and see the work that we're talking about within the class, it's just really this ethereal moment," Tori Wallace, a UT student, said.

By looking at his art, it was evident Delaney never forgot where he came from. Rev. Reneé Kesler, president and CEO of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said they won't either. The proof is in the next door land it purchased, which is the last standing Delaney home in Knoxville.

"The Delaney Museum at Beck will be a tribute to the Delaney family, Beauford, his brother Joseph and his entire family," Kesler said.

Kesler said this latest project will tell the entire story when it's complete.

"So much like the African-American's from this area and this region, it was a struggling history and much of that history is the history of the black story and they were no different from that." Kesler said.

The center also has other events in the works to honor Delaney's work.

To learn and see more from Delaney, the exhibition is free at the The Knoxville Museum of Art located at 1050 World's Fair Park Drive. It ends May 10.

Get an inside look at how The Delaney Museum at Beck will be built.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.