Knoxville parents stake out for pre-school enrollment

What would you do for your child’s education?

Line spanning around the church at West Hills Baptist Pre-School (Source: WVLT)

Parents camped out at a Knoxville pre-school to get their students enrolled in next year’s classes.

“I’ve been here since 5,” said joe Searle, a parent registering his child.

“I just heard really good things about this school. So we thought it was worth trying to get out here early to get in line to make sure he got a spot,” said Laura Repka, another parent enrolling her son.

Before the sun rose both Laura and Joe staked out in front of West Hills Baptist Preschool.

Laura wants her son in class a couple of days a week for him to develop a routine.

“Just to get him used to listening to somebody else other than myself. Because I stay home with him all the time usually, said Repka.

Three years ago she never would've expected to spend a day trying to register her son for pre-school.

“I would’ve thought people were crazy. My husband still thinks I’m a little crazy for coming out super early, but I know it’ll be worth it," said Repka.

“I’ve never done this for tickets, any sporting even before, but for your kids, it’s a little different. So you just make sacrifices that need to be made to make everybody happy," explained Searle.

They offer pre-school and Kindergarten for 150 students ages two through five.

Reverend Drew Prince said every year people camp out.

“We have the most sought after preschool in town," said Prince.

A few selling factors are the schools in West Knoxville location, certified teachers and small class sizes.

“It’s word of mouth. The reputation gets out and people hear about it and they want something special for their kids," explained Prince.

“After doing a lot of research we figured out this is one of the highest-ranked preschools," explained Searle, "And I know a lot of other preschools in the area are contemplating closing down, so this is the one that’s still doing it. And there’s a lot of perks with this one so my wife wanted in so I told her I’d make it happen.”

They were hopeful they'll get coveted spots.

“I know we’re good. And a few of our friends were also in line for that same class. So we’re all going to have the kids together which is nice," said Repka.

Minutes turned into hours.

“So it’ll be a little over 12 hours, but hey if it’s one day to get him in here, it’s worth it," said Searle.

For parents whose child didn't get in, there is a waitlist where spots may open up.

