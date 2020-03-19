Knoxville parents welcome home "bundle of joy" amidst coronavirus outbreak

Giving birth is an exciting and challenging time for many moms, but being in the midst of a world-wide pandemic gives it a whole new meaning.

On Monday, Mary Stinnett gave birth to her baby girl, Winnie Noelle Zoe Puckett. She weighed exactly nine pounds and was 21 inches long. Both mom and baby are doing just fine.

Their time in the hospital was a little more stressful than normal, since we're in the middle of a pandemic with the coronavirus outbreak. "We of course took extra precautions, and so did UT Hospital," Stinnett said. "They made sure that we stayed safe."

She said it was a little frustrating not being able to have visitors in the room with them after Winnie's birth, but they understood why.

"We had an amazing team of nurses and doctors that helped ease our minds and we will forever be grateful for that," Stinnett said. "Considering all the uncertainty going on we are just blessed to have our little firefly."

They are already settling in back at home, little Winnie enjoying her rattle and pacifier.

"When we first got home and we introduced our dog, Pete to her," Stinnett said. "His big brother instinct kicked in and bonded with her immediately and will not leave her side when she’s upset."

She said he loves to lay his head on her lap. "It has been the sweetest thing to witness," Stinnett said.

As her mom, Stinnett said she has big hopes and dreams for her little girl. They just want to provide her with every opportunity to do anything she wants.

"We are so blessed to have such great support system in our family and friend group," Stinnett said. "It brings us to tears knowing she will always have people in her corner to cheer her on through this crazy life."

