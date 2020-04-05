Knoxville parks remain open for passive use

Despite playgrounds in Knoxville being closed to the public, parks remain open for passive use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19 rec centers senior centers, indoor pools, restrooms, dog parks, athletic fields and skate parks were closed by city officials.

All events, programs, leagues and tournaments through May 10 have been postponed until further notice.

All reservations and rental through May 10 have been canceled.

Officials said people can still visit parks to run, walk or ride bikes. All park use should be passive and everyone should stay at least six feet away from others.

Parks remain open for passive use, such as walking, jogging, biking, hiking, etc. As you prepare to visit a City park this weekend, please make all efforts to stay six feet away from others and remember that many amenities are closed at this time.Stay healthy! #knoxvilletogether pic.twitter.com/pLlSEELOPy — Knoxville Parks (@KnoxvilleParks) April 4, 2020

