Knoxville pastor unites people across the world through prayer

A Knoxville pastor has united people across the world with a daily prayer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon Shanks, a pastor at City Hills Church, said the difficult times led him to want to inspire others to pray.

Shanks said he was already planning a special Sunday sermon when President Trump called for a national day of prayer on March 15.

"I was planning, that weekend, to share a message called 'For Such a Time as This," Shanks said. "I had it on my heart that this is a moment of destiny for believers around the world, and it's time for the church to rise up and make a difference like never before."

Shanks said he doesn't believe God caused the crisis, but believes he wants to use it for good. The Knoxville pastor inspired the worldwide movement 'Unite 7:14.' The movement was inspired by 2 Chronicles 7:14.

At 7:14 p.m. every day, Shanks encourages people to pray for the eradication of the virus and for a spiritual awakening.

"Many people believe this is the largest united prayer movement in all of history," Shanks said.

