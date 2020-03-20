Knoxville pizza shop sacrificing profit to feed kids on break

As some small business are forced to close amid the coronavirus pandemic, others are finding ways to rise to the challenge.

Little Nicky's New York Pizza off Pellissippi Parkway has had a pay it forward program for years. Customers can donate two dollars in exchange for a Post-It note that they can then write a message on. The notes are stuck to the wall of the restaurant where people can come in later to use as a form of payment for a slice of pizza.

Little Nicky's is taking their "Pay it Forward" initiative a step further amid school cancellations caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The restaurant is cutting the cost of their "Pay it Forward" donations to just a dollar. Owners Nick and Dina Haddad even teamed up with their delivery drivers to waive delivery fees and reduced menu prices by 20 percent.

"We realized when people started getting laid off and they may not have childcare open. Then with school closings people were starting to panic about how they were going to feed their kids who depend on school lunches," said Dina.

The word of a helping hand has caught on with people in the community.

"Since Monday we've probably been pumping more pizza out of here free for kids and people in need. - it got to be so much there's nights he's [Nick] here until 2 or 3 in the morning," said Dina.

Little Nicky's New York Pizza is located at 8917 Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville.