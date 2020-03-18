Knoxville pizza shop offers curbside pickup

A Knoxville pizza shop is taking a new approach to pizza delivery amid coronavirus concerns.

Harby's Pizza & Deli is allowing customers to call in an order and pick up at the store. When the customer arrives at the store, they can call in and an employee will bring it to the customer's car.

"The #1 priority for us here at Harby's is the safety of our customers," the business said in a Facebook post. "We are following all the recommended guidelines of the CDC and paying extra attention to wiping down anything anyone touches."

The adjustment comes after many officials advised restaurants to close their dining rooms and only offer drive-thru and pickup services.

