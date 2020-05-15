KPD recognizes National Peace Officers Memorial Day

To honor National Peace Officers Memorial Day, Knoxville Police Department has announced flags at KPD headquarters be lowered to half staff.

According to KPD, Friday will be a day of remembrance for 307 men and women who gave their lives while serving their community in 2019.

The flags at KPD headquarters will be lowered to half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Today, we remember the 307 men and women who gave their lives while serving their community in 2019 #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/f8zOdssBZc — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 15, 2020

KPD's announcement is also in accordance with orders issued by the President of the United States.

The President will light the White House blue in honor of our hardworking law enforcement officers today, having earlier announced May 10 through May 15 Police Week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.