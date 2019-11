Knoxville Police Investigators are looking to identify a male who is suspected of stealing from the Planet Vapor on Kingston Pike at around 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday on November 20.

Police say the suspect is described as approximately 5’10” and 160 pounds, and he fled in a gold/brown TrailBlazer.

Investigators ask if you have any information call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email crimestoppers@knoxvilletn.gov.

