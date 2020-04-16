Shooting suspect jumps off bridge trying escape police

A suspect in a South Knoxville shooting jumped off a bridge into the Tennessee River to try elude police on Thursday Morning.

Police say that a little after 10:30 a.m. Thursday Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Anita Drive near Cottrell Street. During their initial response, officers observed an individual matching the description of one of the involved parties walking on the South Knoxville Bridge.

Officers confronted the suspect, who then jumped off the bridge and into the Tennessee River in an effort to elude arrest.

Additional units responded to Island Home Avenue and took the suspect into custody without further incident near McCormick Street.

The suspect sustained minor injuries during the incident and it is unknown at this time if those injuries were the result of the shooting. There are no other known victims and no additional suspects in custody at this time.

