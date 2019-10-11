Knoxville police officers rescue dog from stolen vehicle

Knoxville Police Department said they rescued a dog after he was taken with a stolen vehicle in West Knoxville on Thursday.

"The victim, who is a traveling repairman from Wisconsin, was at the market doing business," said KPD. "He stated he travels with his best friend and pet, a seven-year-old Border Collie named Russell, who was patiently waiting for his Dad when an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole it. Early this morning, KPD Officers located the stolen vehicle at a local park. Russell was sitting in the front seat and was very happy to see our officers. Animal control transported Russell to Young Williams Animal Shelter and once the victim arrived we escorted him to pick up Russell. As you can imagine Russell was very excited to be reunited with his dad after a long and stressful night."

Friday afternoon KPD released photos of Russel being reunited with his owner.

Officials say an investigation into the theft remains ongoing.

