Knoxville police searching for endangered teen

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for an endangered 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say Brandi Bane went missing from South Knoxville near Blount Avenue sometime between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning after leaving an area residence headed in an unknown direction.

KPD says she is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, black and pink shoes, a blue-gray coat and may have a pink backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.