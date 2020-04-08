Knoxville post office employee tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed a post office employee tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

The employee works for the Knoxville South Station Post Office. A U.S. Postal Service representative said they couldn't give any further details about the employee's condition.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis," the representative said.

