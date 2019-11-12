Knoxville preschool teacher awarded $6K scholarship

A preschool teacher at Ridgedale Baptist Church was presented with a $6,000 Sixth Anniversary Scholarship from WGU Tennessee Monday.

The scholarship covered nearly half of the tuition for her master's degree in teaching with a focus on elementary education.

WGU Tennessee is a non-profit, online university established as part of the Drive to 55 initiative.

“It’s always special when we get to recognize the hard work students are putting into their careers and help ease the financial burden of going back to school,” said Estep. “Jenna is a dedicated teacher, and I’m honored we can help her progress toward her goals.”

The scholarship was created in honor of the six years the university ha worked to provide educational opportunities for working Tennesseans across the state. There are currently more than 4,450 students enrolled at the university.

