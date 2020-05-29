Knoxville demonstrators gather outside KPD headquarters after death of George Floyd

A group of demonstrators made WVLT News aware that they would be gathering outside of the Knoxville Police Department Friday evening to 'demand justice for George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a now ex Minneapolis police officer'.

Demonstrators gathered at KPD headquarters around 5:00 p.m. in preparation for a 6:00 p.m. demonstration.

A spokesperson for the protest told WVLT News they would be gathering to 'demand justice for George Floyd' and to 'demand that we get body cams for our KPD force after killing Philly Pheps last year'.

The demonstration was organized by Black Coffee, a Knoxville social justice group and Black Lives Matter 'with support from fellow organizations of Appalachian Feminist Coalition and KnoxAntifantifa'.

