Knoxville rallies for MS cure at Fall Crush

A wine lover's dream unfolded Thursday night at The Standard in Knoxville as more than 100 people joined forces to fight Multiple Sclerosis.

The National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, Mid South Chapter, hosted it's Fall Crush wine event with the hope of finding a cure for MS.

WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater served as Master of Ceremonies for the event that provided wines from various vineyards, food, and a silent auction.

Organizers said, "There are advancements in research all the time, so that hope is very real. Our purpose is to raise $50,000 to help ensure that the National MS Society can fund vital MS research and continue to be a resource for people living with multiple sclerosis."

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, scientists believe environmental and genetic factors are behind MS, but a concrete cause remains a mystery.

MS causes the body's immune system to mistakenly attack the central nervous system, resulting in varying degrees of neurological symptoms.

The Mid South Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society serves people affected by MS in Tennessee, North Georgia, North Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas.

