Report: Knoxville ranks 36th on "Pedestrian Danger List"

A new list from Smart Growth America lists Knoxville, Tenn. as the 36th most dangerous place to be a pedestrian.

From the years of 2008-2017, Knoxville had 105 pedestrian fatalities. This number brings the 2019 "Pedestrian Danger Index" to 102.5.

In terms of state rankings, Tennessee was placed at number 12 on the list of most dangerous places to be a pedestrian. Tennessee had 856 pedestrian fatalities from 2008-2017. This puts the index for Tennessee at 100.8

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.