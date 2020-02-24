Knoxville ranks among top 50 bed bug cities, rideshares present new threat

Pest Control Company, Orkin, lists Knoxville as a top bed bug city.

Knoxville ranked no. 21 on the list of 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments.

“The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising,” says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. “They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive,” he says.

According to a 2015 “Bugs without Borders Survey” by the National Pest Management Association, the top three places where pest professionals report finding bed bugs are apartments/condominiums (95 percent), single-family homes (93 percent) and hotels/motels (75 percent). However, in recent years, rideshare vehicles have become a threat to the spread of bed bugs.

A Texas exterminator told WFAA he treats up to 10 rideshare vehicles per week for bed bugs, a mode of transportation that thousands turn to weekly.

Netquote, an insurance company, released a study stating rideshare vehicles were 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat.

"It's highly likely they can crawl off of someone," the exterminator said.

A Los Angeles law firm now represents people who have been bitten or had a bed bug infestation in their home as a result of a rideshare trip.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.